Khloé Kardashian reveals why she won't post birthday tributes on social media

Khloé Kardashian has been on the receiving end of drama and backlash for a number of months, but it all seems to have escalated ever since netizens saw that she had not posted any birthday tributes to her nephews.



As a result of the negative attention, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was forced to take to her personal Twitter account and post her reasons for not paying a social media tribute to the little children in her family.

The star mentioned how she always found it bizarre that strangers on the internet get 'upset' about birthday tributes.

Check out her post below

One of the biggest reasons for the backlash seems to be due to the fact that the entire Kardashian clan posted birthday tributes and its only Khloe who chose not to.