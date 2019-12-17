close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain finally reveal their wedding date

KARACHI: Pakistan entertainment industry's much-liked love birds Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have finally revealed their wedding date.

The question that has kept pretty much the entire fans looking for an answer since their engagement, is when   the duo  going to get married. But  their answers have almost always been shrouded in mystery.

 The two have  reportedly chosen the chilled month of  December to fulfill their dream as a couple. And they  are set to tie the knot this month before the year is over.

 Reportedly, the festivities will start from December 25 and continue till December 28.

The celebrities had shocked  their admirers at the 18th edition of the Lux Style Awards, when Hussain went down on his knee and proposed long-time girlfriend Iqra Aziz.

