Nick Jonas congratulates entire ‘Jumanji’ team on film’s success

US singer Nick Jonas has congratulated the entire team of his recently released film Jumanji: The Next Level after it collected over $60 million at the box office on the opening weekend.



The Jumanji sent down Frozen II at the North American box office this weekend, making an estimated $60.1 million in its debut.

The singer took to Instagram sharing the Forbes report about the unprecedented success of the film.

Nick Jonas writes, “So honoured to be a part of this incredible cast and franchise.”

The star, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, went on to say, “Congratulations to the entire Jumanji team on a huge opening weekend!”

He also congratulated the fan for showing the interest in the film. Nick writes, “And most importantly to the fans who continue to show up in such a big way! We love you.”



According to Forbes, Jumanji opened with $60.1 million this weekend for a $213 million global cume.

Priyanka was the first to drop comment on the hubby’s post. She appreciated Nick Jonas and extended love to him.