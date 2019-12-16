Nick Jonas congratulates entire ‘Jumanji’ team on film’s success

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US singer Nick Jonas has congratulated the entire team of his recently released film Jumanji: The Next Level after it collected over $60 million at the box office on the opening weekend.
The Jumanji sent down Frozen II at the North American box office this weekend, making an estimated $60.1 million in its debut.
The singer took to Instagram sharing the Forbes report about the unprecedented success of the film.
Nick Jonas writes, “So honoured to be a part of this incredible cast and franchise.”
The star, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, went on to say, “Congratulations to the entire Jumanji team on a huge opening weekend!”
He also congratulated the fan for showing the interest in the film. Nick writes, “And most importantly to the fans who continue to show up in such a big way! We love you.”
According to Forbes, Jumanji opened with $60.1 million this weekend for a $213 million global cume.
Priyanka was the first to drop comment on the hubby’s post. She appreciated Nick Jonas and extended love to him.
