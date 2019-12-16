Liam Hemsworth’s ladylove Maddison Brown wants to keep her personal life private

Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth's love life with Maddison Brown is also now in the spotlight much like his former flame Miley Cyrus's romance with Cody Simpson.

However, with The Hunger Games actor seemingly moving on from his former flame, fans cannot help but put the new ladylove on their radar, something which she is not too pleased about.

Speaking to Sunday Life, the 22-year-old Dynasty star stressed that she will keep her personal life away from the public eye as much as she can.

“I’ve always had this position that personal life is personal, and I would like to keep my privacy intact for as long as I can” she said.

“The more people see you, especially on the screen, the more they feel they know you and are interested in your personal life,” she went on to say.

“I'd say for the most part people are pretty positive, but I have received the odd death threat,” she added.

The two sparked dating rumours two months after Liam split with Miley as they were photographed cozying up to each other in New York City.