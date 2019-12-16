Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson jam with the Cyrus clan to Billy Ray’s ‘Old Town Road’

Miely Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been going strong with their blossoming romance and the latter was seen getting close to his ladylove's family now in the latest circulating video.

The lovebirds were spotted in a video shooting down the conjecture and trolls with their melodic vocals as they sat and jammed together with the Wrecking Ball singer’s father Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Trish and sister Noah.

The video shows the duo crooning to Old Town Road at her Happy Hippie Foundation holiday party.

"@happyhippiefdn holiday party @myfriendsplace was a success once again ! Always blown away by the young people I meet at MFP! There is always so much love and talent! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this special time of year with HH! #happyhippieholidays,” she wrote in the caption.

Miley had founded the Happy Hippie Foundation back in 2014 to counter injustices all around, with a special emphasis on LGBTQ rights and homelessness.