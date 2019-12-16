Harvey Weinstein says he did more for women in Hollywood than anyone in history

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has more than 80 fingers of accusation pointed towards him with his lawsuit also falling frail.

However, the 67-year-old producer and alleged rapist remains resonant about his innocence as he reiterated in an interview with The Post, all that he claims to have done for women in cinema, that is incomparable to anyone in history.

“I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!,” he said.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten,” he further said.

Weinstein gave the interview for the first time since over a year, following a three-hour spinal surgery that was performed a day prior, agreeing to speak to the publication to back his grievances pertaining to his health.

“I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become,” he added.

Weinstein, charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape, had earlier denied all accusations while his film studio The Weinstein Company, reportedly reached a settlement worth $25 million, with more than 30 of the accusers.

Speaking about Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the many who publicly accused him of sexual misconduct, Weinstein said: “Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called View from the Top. She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men.”