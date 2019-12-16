Meera Jee lauds Savera Nadeem for her performance in 'Mere Paas Tunm Ho'

KARACHI: Film and dram actress Meera Jee, who never shies away from making her presence felt on social media, commended the multi-talented star of Pakistani entertainment industry Savera Nadeem for her outclass performance in "Mere Paas Tunm Ho."

Undoubtedly, Savera Nadeem is known and loved on the television circuit . Her dashing entry in the drama has caught eyes of her fans again and put the versatile actress right back into the spotlight.



The ultimate queen of Lollywood clicked a screen shot of Savera Nadeem from her ongoing drama and shared it on Instagram with the caption: "My favorite character #marypasstumho # brilliant actress and amazing performance and the characterization and the dialogs all the stars and the entire cost of the drama they did so well."





Recently, Meera was seen in multi-starrer, Baaji, which was touted to be one of the best performances by the actress.



