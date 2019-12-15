close
Sat Dec 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

High speed crash claims a life in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019

A man was killed and two women were wounded in a road accident in Karachi in Sunday’s wee hours.

The accident involving head-on collision took place Near Baloch Bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal, where two high-speed vehicles collided with each other, leaving a man dead on the spot and two women injured, confirmed the Rescue sources.

The body and the wounded have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital. The two women are said to be in critical condition. However, their identity hasn’t been disclosed so far.

High speed is the cause of the mishap, said the police official. Police have launched the investigation into the incident. 

