Jeremy Corbyn says will not lead Labour at next election

LONDON: Jeremy Corbyn on Friday said he would not lead Britain´s main opposition Labour party at the next general election, after predictions of a crushing defeat at nationwide polls.
"I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," the veteran socialist, 70, said after winning his north London seat for the 10th time.
