Liam Payne opens up about his thoughts on Harry Styles, calls him a 'mystery'

With a recent music comeback, Liam Payne began his promotional spree in interviews and guest appearances in music festivals. Just recently the star was reunited with his former band-mate, Harry Styles at the 'Capital's Jingle Bell Ball', where they both performed their respected new singles.

Liam shared an Instagram story of Harry styles performing. During a recent interview with The Face Magazine, Payne went into a candid conversation about the 'mystery' that is Harry Styles.

When the publication asked Liam about his former co-star, he went on to say, "With Harry, there’s so much mystery around who he’s become."

The singer also mentioned he was looking at pictures of Harry the other day and felt like he knew nothing about him. He felt like he could no longer say anything personal to Harry, other than basic pleasantries.

In regards to their music styles, Liam pointed out to the publication that they are polar opposites of each other, he was quoted as saying,"I’m like the anti-Christ version of what Harry is."

Check out a video of Liam from one of his concerts down below

The video featured one of One Direction's old songs, Little Things.

Check out the video below



