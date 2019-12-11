Billie Eilish shares a heartwarming throwback video of Alicia keys’ cover song

Billie Eilish surprised Alicia Keys with a heartwarming throwback video of her cover song during The Late Late Show with James Corden and the fans are losing their hearts over the adorable clip.

Eilish with her remarkable vocals is one of the youngest music sensations and a huge fan of Keys. The Bad Guy singer shared a video of her 12-year-old self covering the icon’s famed Fallin.

The surprise not only amazed fans but also took Keys' heart away. The 17-year-old said, "You don't even know. A little surprise. I don't know if they got this video ready, but a year before Ocean Eyes came out—which is what you covered, which is crazy—I did a cover of Fallin at a talent show at 12."

The two amazing vocalist also treated their fans with a mesmerizing duet performance on Eilish’s Ocean Eyes.