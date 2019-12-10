Ivanka, Mnuchin, to take part in Qatar forum

DOHA: Ivanka Trump will take part in an international conference in Qatar this week, along with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Washington said on Tuesday.

Ivanka, the senior White House adviser and daughter of the US president, "will participate in the forum´s programming and meet with government and business leaders regarding key economic objectives", a US Treasury statement said.

The annual Doha Forum conference, which draws an array of regional and global policymakers, will this year be held on December 14 and 15.

In 2017, Ivanka accompanied her father to Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad as president. The kingdom and the United Arab Emirates at the time pledged $100 million to a women´s business fund she supported.

The US Treasury added that Mnuchin will discuss with counterparts "national security initiatives to combat terrorism and illicit finance".

Washington and Doha have long been allies and Qatar is home to Washington´s largest Middle East military base.

Around 10,000 US troops are deployed at Al Udeid air base, among some 35,000 US personnel stationed in Gulf states including Bahrain, home base of the US Fifth Fleet, and Kuwait.

Al Udeid was established in 2005 when the US was looking for a new air base in the region after it pulled troops out of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt -- also US allies -- cut relations with Qatar in 2017 over Doha´s alleged support for Iran and Islamist movements. Qatar staunchly denies the charges.