Rapper Juice Wrld died from cardiac arrest?

More details surrounding the death of rapper Juice Wrld have been released.

Fans were left in shock as news regarding the sudden death of the rising star surfaced.

The singe reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport .

He was shifted to a hospital where he was produced dead upon arrival.

A local broadcaster has claimed that the singer went into a cardiac arrest after suffering from seizure.

WGN TV channel reported that the 21-year -old rapper suffered a seizure around 2 a.m. before going into cardiac arrest.

Citing Chicago Fire Department, Heavy.com reported that the rapper died from cardiac arrest. The cause of cardiac arrest was not immediately known.



Juice Wrld’s friends told the TV channel that the singer was returning to Chicago to celebrate his birthday and to attend a party in his honor.



Jarad Anthony Higgins, known professionally as Juice Wrld, was best known for his hit singles "All Girls Are the Same" and "Lucid Dreams" .

His first track, "Forever", was released on SoundCloud in 2015 under the name JuicetheKidd.

Higgins recorded a majority of his first tracks on a cellphone, uploading them to SoundCloud in his sophomore year.







