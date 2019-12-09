Iggy Azalea is pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend PlayBoi Carti: report

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is six months pregnant and expecting first baby with her beau US singer PlayBoi Carti, according to reports.



The baby's birth is expected in March 2020.

The Hollywood Unlocked quoting close friends of Iggy and Playboi Carti reported about the pregnancy of the singer, however, they had no details whether the couple was expecting baby boy or girl.

Iggy and Playboi are yet to share good news with the fans officially.

Iggy and the 22-year-old American rapper have been dating since 2018. In July this year, Iggy sparked engagement rumours when she flaunted a massive ring. However, the singer had not clearly named her fiancé.

She was previously engaged to NBA basketball player Nick Young and split in 2016.