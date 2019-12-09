Has Khloe Kardashian forgiven Tristan and Jordan?

American model and media personality, Khloe Kardashian revelaed that she did not have any negative feelings towards ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordan Woods.

Turning to her Instagram stories to talk about her relationship with Thompson, 28, and Woods, 22, Kardashian said that she was disappointed some people were trying to create something that wasn't there.

“I’ve been watching a lot about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode last week. As much as I’m sure, I hate talking about all this, because I’m sure everyone got over it, as I am, but I’m disappointed that people try to create something that isn’t really there, ”she said.

Many fans thought the message was for Thompson, who appeared on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). The episode featured pictures from Kardashian's brithday from June. Thompson was featured in them and the expensive gifts he had given her. The two had been dating at the time.

Kardashian was watching when she remarked that she didn't want to expect anything in return. Fans thought she was appreciating the gesture by her ex-boyfriend. People took to social media to slam the socialite for not criticising Thompson with the same energy that she criticised Woods.

Kardashian cleared the controversy by saying in another post:

“This message is for Jordan Woods”.