Netizens get furious over Kim Kardashian's unusual Christmas décor

Kim Kardashian is on the receiving end of immense backlash for the unusual way she has decorated her massive Hidden Hills mansion, California for Christmas.



It all started when the 39-year-old makeup mogul shared a glimpse inside her Christmas décor on Thursday and the internet couldn’t help but bash her for the way she had decided to deck up her house.

Apparently, the décor was aligned perfectly with Kim and Kanye’s minimalist approach, having their gigantic hallways filled with fluffy white trees.

According to internet users, the trees appear as giant marshmallows and cotton balls. Some of them even dubbed it as a string of giant tampons.

“Someone please tell Kim Kardashian that these are not Christmas trees these are giant tampons…,” one Twitter user wrote while responding to pics of the decorations. “They look like marshmallows,” another wrote while a third follower admitted he “didn’t think the house could get any uglier.”

Other netizens even called them ‘ridiculous’ and one wrote, “all the money in the world and THAT’S what she calls Christmas decorations?!?!?!!!!”



