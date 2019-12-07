Taylor Swift’s beau Joe Alwyn has been a ‘rock’ for her during a ‘tough’ year

While Taylor Swift hardly ever manages to escape headlines over her soaring success and unmatched musical prowess, her love life with Joe Alwyn remains away from the spotlight.

As per the latest development on her secret romance with her beau, sources have revealed that while the year has been a bumpy ride for the Bad Blood singer, she has been showered with ample support from Joe.

Us Weekly reported that: "Taylor has had a tough year and Joe has been a rock for her," adding that, "They are still going very strong."

On the other hand, E! News also dished the details about their romance by speaking to a close source: "Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn't go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub. They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members' homes."

The grapevine continued: "Taylor is back and forth to London frequently. She will leave this week and come back. Sometimes Joe goes with her when he can. He has been filming and stationed in London for several months. Taylor has her own plane so the freedom to pick up at a moment's notice and be wherever she needs to be."