'Panipat' movie exposes India's mindset against Afghans, Muslims: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Friday the release of Bollywood film, Panipat: The Great Betrayal, had utterly exposed India’s mindset against Afghans and Muslims.

In her tweet, the special assistant said: "Release of Indian film #Panipat, which tarnishes the image of Afghan hero Ahmed Shah Abdali, on the day when Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu RSS fanatics 27 years ago (6th Dec,1992) utterly exposes the Indian mindset for Afghans & their treatment of Muslims."

Back on August 9, 2019, Dr Awan had said the ban on screening Indian movies and airing their dramas in Pakistan would continue besides a ban on cultural exchange.

"Through this ban, we will put balm on the wounds of Kashmiris. Every measure will be taken to further lift the morale of great Kashmiris," she had asserted. "The country’s leadership had given a message to the world that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, as Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani."

The SAPM had pointed out that those who had differed with Quaid-e-Azam's two-nation theory would have now understood how right he was. She had also emphasised that the Indian ploy to change occupied Kashmir's status had intensified the clash between the two ideologies and that the Quaid had read the Hindu mentality at that time.



She had said at the time the clash between Indian and Pakistani cultural and social values was imminent and it was the media's responsibility to come to the forefront to defeat Indian cultural invasion. As part of the initiatives in the given situation, she had noted that Pakistan suspended all cultural exchanges, joint productions on film, television, and theatre level.