Andy Flower lands head coach stint for Multan Sultans

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Friday announced that British-Zimbabwean coach Andy Flower and analyst Nathan Leamon would take charge as head coach and senior analyst respectively, according to The Cricketer.

It would be Flower's second stint as a coach in the PSL, having previously been the assistant coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the league's inaugural season.

Meanwhile, franchise owner Ali Tareen recruited Leamon in a bid to involve analytics in strategising.

“The attraction for me, right from the start, was that the owners made it very clear that they wanted to try to take the use of analytics to the next level and put it to the centre of their planning - both for the draft and on the field, how we set the team up to play,” Leamon said.

"The key is always to take the experience and knowledge of coaches and players, and mould that with the insights that the evidence can give you."

Leamon said that he looked to improve the team's strategy through collaborative work with Flower.

"I am the director of strategy so I am feeding in any information which we think is valuable and can improve and refine our methods. Andy is ultimately responsible for getting those ideas onto the field, along with the captain.

"Coach and captain will make the final decisions at every stage, but behind them is a structure that tests their thinking and gives them all the information they could possibly need to make the best decisions they can."

The duo had won the World T20 in 2010 with England as well as an Ashes in Australia.