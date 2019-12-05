Gigi Hadid unrecognizable sporting new hair in viral photo

The ultimate beauty queen Gigi Hadid is undeniably the face of the fashion industry around the globe with her killer looks.

The 24-year-old diva grabbed spotlight recently after losing her golden locks for some major transformation in a shorter and darker look, as seen in circulating photos online.

While her dirty blonde tresses were something that became a strong part of her identity, the brunette look did raise quite some eyebrows with fans missing her natural hair colour. However, not to worry as the dark manes have been reported to be a wig she was donning for a new campaign for Chanel.

The shoot with Gigi channeling her new look was held on the rooftop of the Opera Garnier in Paris.

Gigi has been involved with Chanel since a while now and has become the face of the fashion giant now.

In the viral picture, the beauty queen could be spotted wearing a black jacket with a white top and some heavy golden earrings.