Liam Hemsworth's dating rumours with Maddison Brown intensify after Miley Cyrus split

With Miley Cyrus going strong in her bustling romance with Cody Simpson after ending her marriage, her former husband Liam Hemsworth, too has now sparked rumours of a relationship with actor Maddison Brown.

While The Hunger Games actor had been making headlines with the starlet, it looks like she is not too amused with the linkup.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph, the Dynasty actor was questioned about her relationship status, on which she let out a chuckle and declined to further comment.

"My rule is not talking about my personal life,” she said.

While she did not speak on the matter at hand, she did say that she understands why people are interested in her love life. She also did not decline Liam being part of it, as she revealed that people have a surging interest only because his name is involved.

“Everyone wants gossip. It doesn’t really bother me too much. I don’t really pay attention to it,” she said.

The buzz was erupted after the two were photographed together on multiple occasions months after he called it quits with Miley Cyrus, making Maddison his first female friend he hung out with.

Liam had tied the knot with Miley back in December of 2018 but their marriage could only last till July 2019.