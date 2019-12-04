Gal Gadot, husband to produce English version of Israeli series

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is planning to produce an American adaptation of the Israeli comedy series “Malkot” (Queens).

According to an Israeli newspaper, the actress and her husband, Yaron Varsano, will work together on the series which follows the story of the women of an underworld family whose men are murdered by enemies.

The English-language version of the series will be made in cooperation with the American branch of the Endemol Shine Group.

The show became immensely popular and gained the highest ratings its first season in 2018.

The show is all set to return for a second season.

Gadot is also the producer of her next film “Wonder Woman" sequel "Wonder Woman 1984," scheduled to be released in June 2020.

The Israeli actress will soon start shooting the film Red Notice in which she will appear alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.