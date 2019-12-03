Is Rihanna pregnant? Baby bump photos from 'British Fashion Awards' spark rumours

Barbadian singer Rihanna's latest photos from British Fashion Awards have sparked fresh pregnancy rumours on the internet.



The pregnancy rumours are getting stronger after 31-year-old singer, wearing tiny mini dress, walked the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall on Monday. Her short dress revealed the baby bump, sparking the pregnancy rumours again.

According to reports, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had been dating for over two years, however, her boyfriend was not in attendance at the British Fashion awards.

Rihanna posed alongside US singer A$AP Rocky. She received the "urban luxe" award from fellow singer Janet Jackson for her young label Fenty.

Earlier in September, Rihanna during an interview said, “I am a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman.”

The interview had heated up the rumours that Rihanna was expecting a baby.

In June this year, Rihanna was named world’s richest female musician with US$600 million fortune.