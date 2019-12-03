India’s irresponsible space missions dangerous, says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday called on international organisations to take notice of India’s irresponsible space missions.

In a tweet, the minister said, “India is becoming a huge source of Space debris.” He added that New Delhi’s “irresponsible” space missions are dangerous for the whole eco system and needs serious notice by international organisations.

Meanwhile, the debris of India’s lunar lander Vikram, which crashed in September has been located. The NASA confirmed the development in a statement Monday.



While talking to Independent Urdu, Fawad Chaudry said Narndra Modi government is fooling the Indian nation by glorifying their failures in the field of science and technology.

Commenting on the failed missile test, Fawad said: ”Why do they get involved into things if they can’t execute them accurately, Indian parliamenmnet should probe into this wastage of funds.”