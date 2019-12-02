Why Ellen DeGeneres missed Dakota Johnson’s birthday? Reason revealed

The awkward interview between Ellen DeGeneres and Dakota Johnson that aired last Wednesday took a new turn when the Fifty Shades artist’s birthday got under discussion and things got awry.

Last Wednesday, when Dakota was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Ellen inquired about her 30th birthday party celebrated in October, the actress replied, “You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!"

Ellen countered this by taking the ball to her show's executive producer Jonathan Norman, asking him, “I was invited? Why didn't I go? Oh yeah, I had a thing.”



Sounds like that thing has surfaced up. According to Jonathan, Ellen was out of town. The ‘out-of-town' thing was actually an NFL game where she sat next to former US president George W. Bush and his wife.

And that’s where the criticism started. Not on the point that why Ellen didn’t attend Dakota’s birthday, but on the point that Ellen, being a prominent gay and LGBT activist, sat next to Bush, who once endorsed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage.

To this whole outrage, Ellen replied patiently, "People were upset. They thought, 'Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?' Didn't even notice I'm holding the brand new iPhone 11,” she said.

“I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's ok that we're all different...When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone," Ellen added.

