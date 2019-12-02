Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott patching up? Their latest casino outing creates buzz

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have left a massive lot disappointed after their breakup but it appears their wishes may be about to come true once again.



While the news of them spending Thanksgiving together had been rife all over the internet, the latest intel about the former flames is leaving us startled again, but we aren't complaining.

A video making rounds on the internet shows the fashionista enjoying an intimate night out together at Caliente Casino in Palm Springs on Black Friday and their amicable connection is giving fans some hope once again about their probable reunion.

Eyewitnesses had captured the two spending some quality time together as they were also joined by Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner at Khloe Kardashian for the casino night.

To get some internal insight from the bystanders, TMZ reported that while no public display of affection was shown, "they were near one another the whole time—reportedly hitting at least one table, grabbing drinks, chatting and otherwise perusing the grounds."



E! News also reported the same as they cited an eyewitness saying: "They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night."



The former couple had announced their split on October 3 following reports of the two being on a break.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," wrote adding: "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."