Priyanka Chopra pens endearing note for Nick Jonas on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra left fans enthralled with the endearing love she shares with her husband Nick Jonas and her latest post on their first wedding anniversary is proof of how strong their love is.



One of the most adorable celebrity couples, Priyanka and Nick have completed a year of their blissful marriage and fans are swooning over their heartwarming pictures. The Sky is Pink actor shared some endearing moments from their grand wedding ceremony last year, promising to keep their journey going 'forever'.

She wrote: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion. All in the same moment...thank you for finding me. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas."

The 37-years-old diva also showed gratitude as she thanked her fans for all the love and wishes on their big day. She continued: "And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."



The lovebirds tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018 in enchanting fairytale ceremonies as per Christian and Hindu rituals, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.