Pakistan Volleyball team qualifies for final in South Asian Games, confirm one medal

Pakistan’s volleyball team has confirmed their first medal for the country in the 13th South Asian Games after qualifying for the final by beating Bangladesh in the semi final.

According to sources, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the semi final of Volleyball in the South Asian Games.

Pakistan won the competition with scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 26-24 to qualify for the final and confirm a medal.

They had earlier defeated Maldives and Sri Lanka in the first round to finish on top of group B.

Pakistan will now play India in the final on Tuesday. India had defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the second semi final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also qualified for the semi finals of the team matches in both men’s and women’s badminton competition.

Pakistan women team, which comprised of Mahoor Shahzad, Palwasha Bashir and Ghazala Siddique defeated Maldives’ Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq, Neela Ahmed Najeeb and Fathimath Nabaha Abdul Razzaq respectively to win the quarter final.

In the men’s team competition, Pakistan team members Awais Zahid, Murad Ali and Mohammad Muqeet Tahir downed Bangladesh 3-0 to qualify for the semi final.