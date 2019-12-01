CM Sindh takes notice of girl's abduction from Karachi’s DHA area

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday took notice of a girl named Dua Mangi’s abduction in Karachi’s DHA area the previous night, and sought a report from the police.

Mangi was kidnapped on Saturday at gunpoint in the DHA by armed kidnappers, who also shot and critically injured her friend identified as Haris Soomro.

The incident took place at Bukhari Commercial, also known as Bara Bukhari, within the remit of Darakhshan Police Station.

According to a press statement, the chief minister expressed anger at the incident and sought immediate report from the Karachi police chief.

CM Murad also issued instructions for special care of the injured.

Furthermore, he ordered actions to ensure the immediate recovery of the girl and called for steps to stop such incidents.

It is the second major kidnapping incident of a girl in DHA as earlier another young girl was kidnapped in the same manner in May this year and was later released after her family paid a ransom to the kidnappers.