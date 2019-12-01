Zainab Abbas shows off killer dance moves as her shendi video goes viral: Watch

Pakistan's distinguished sports presenter Zainab Abbas took the internet by storm as she showed off some killer dance moves at her shendi.



The famed sports personality took over headlines after she danced the night away on her shendi as part of her wedding festivities.

Sharing come colourful glimpses from her big day, Zainab turned to Instagram to write: “Here’s to all the brides dancing their heart out on their own wedding! Had the best night surrounded with love & laughter…thank you all for making this a memorable night.”

Zainab appears to be one of the few brides stepping out of the conventional role as a bride as she left no stone unturned in making sure she enjoys her wedding.

The star arrived fully decked out in red with a cricket bat in toe. She entered the venue with the Pakistan Super League anthem, Phir Seeti Baje Gi. Her family and friends swarmed around her, holding cricket bats.

Check out some pictures from the event down below:



