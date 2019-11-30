close
Sat Nov 30, 2019
November 30, 2019

Prices of petroleum products to be reduced from December 1

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products have been reduced with effect from December 1, 2019, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here on Saturday.

The finance ministry said that the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 0.25 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs2.40 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs 0.83 per litre, and light diesel oil by Rs2.90 per litre.

The new per litre prices of these products have been fixed at: petrol Rs 113.99,  high speed diesel Rs125.01, kerosene oil Rs96.35, and light diesel oil Rs82.43.

The new prices will effect from this midnight.

The statement added that the government has decided to decrease the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers.

