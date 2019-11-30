PM Imran praises CM Buzdar's performance again

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again heaped praise on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

He was addressing a signing ceremony of Service Level Agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and major private commercial banks for rapid agriculture loans.



Buzdar may be under fire from critics and if reports are to be believed, the PTI's own senior leaders are not happy with his performance as the chief minister in Punjab.

However, in his latest speech, the prime minister once again appreciated Buzdar's performance in Punjab.

"Usman Buzdar does work quietly and people don't even get to know about it," he said. "He should publicise his work a bit so people get to know about it."

The development comes a day after the Punjab Government shuffled the police and bureaucracy.

During his speech, Prime Minister Imran also lashed out at political rival, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Fazlur Rehman came to Islamabad to win diesel permits," he said.

The prime minister said that there was a mafia in the country which was afraid that their corruption would be exposed and they will be thrown in jail.

Prime Minister Imran talked about the judiciary's recent verdict in the General Bajwa extension case. He said that in the legal order, the Supreme Court had not criticised the government's legal team. However, he avoided speaking more on the matter.

"The matter has been solved now, I don't want to talk on it further," he said.

Economy will take off when agriculture grows: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan's economy will prosper when the agricultural sector will grow.

“We have provided a common farmer the opportunity by which he can now procure loans easily,” Imran said.

He also highlighted the fact that 95 per cent farmers own less than 12 acres land and they are the ones who were in greater need for loans.

"Rs. 1000 billion credit has been availed by farmers which is a big thing." Imran said.

"In the history of Pakistan, this is the largest credit given to the farmers. This means slowly and gradually our economy is picking up," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that it had become very hard for small farmers to procure loans, by this agreement farmers were sure to avail benefit.

The data on which loans were released to the farmers in the past was not up to the mark, he noted.

“This is just the start in helping out the farmers of the country,” he said.

The government has also started various programs which will help the needy and poor people, he said.

“Government’s economic initiatives aim at uplifting and reducing disparity between the rich & the poor,” he said.

“We have started programs to help out the poor and needy people, and the government also plans on providing loans to the youth on easy terms and conditions,” the prime minister said.

He also informed the audience about the Ehsas Programme in which the government aims to empower the youth.



