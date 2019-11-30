PPP will not allow 'selected' PM to take U-turn on CPEC, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that how can a government of selected people which could not draft a simple notification, forge a consensus for making a legislation in the assembly?

He also said that the PPP will not allow the selected prime minister and his government to take a U-turn on CPEC.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing a mammoth public gathering at Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir on 52nd Founding Day of PPP.

He said that Imran Khan is a failed selected prime minister who talks about democracy and freedom of expression in Kashmir but at home he tries to destroy democracy and gags media.

"Imran Khan has also miserably failed to advocate Kashmir issue all around the world. PPP has put Kashmir issue as its main agenda and will never compromise on Kashmir. PPP will never surrender from the demand of right to self determination for Kashmiris," he said.

The PPP chairman said that the people, journalism and politics were not free in Pakistan. He said that no legislation had been done for the people in assemblies. Terrorists' interviews are allowed to be aired but the interview of former president Zardari is not allowed to air. This government has taken employment from the people and price-hike has made the lives of people hell. The economy of the country has been surrendered to international financial institutions, he said.

Investors have no trust on this failed government that has also failed to collect tax," he said."We are an agriculture country but our produces are reducing. This is the failure of this government because this is an anti-agriculture government," he said.

Bilawal said that bailouts were for billionaires but there was no support price for growers, no facilities for the students and young people in this government. He said that Pakistan could not afford any more experiments.

Selected will have to go if we want a progressive and prosperous Pakistan," he said.

The PPP chairman announced that the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed in Rawalpindi where both father and daughter were snatched from the people.

