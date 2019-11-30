Marvel warns US politician over dressing up as Captain America for election campaign

Marvel sent a warning to Ben Kallos, New York City council member, to stop using Captain America’s avatar for his political campaign for the US elections 2020.



The politician used the Marvels’ name from sharing his pictures in the superhero using the title 'Superhero Alert' asking for donations to promote his campaign. Kallos even used the movie’s famed phrase 'he can do this all day.'

“In all seriousness, while Captain America was pretty busy fighting Hydra, sleeper agents, Loki, Ultron, and Thanos, Ben’s been fighting for everyday New Yorkers,” the campaign pitch said.

None of this amused Marvel and they sent Ben Kallos a cease-and-desist letter to stop indulging the movie in political issues.

Kallos also shared a letter from Marvel's Deputy Chief Counsel on his Twitter account. "Got this charming letter from [Marvel]," Kallos wrote, "and got a kick out of it, thought you might too!"

The letter reads as, "I write to request that your campaign refrain from using Marvel’s characters in its advertisements for your quest for the Borough Presidency or otherwise. While Marvel appreciates your obvious affection for our properties and welcome your support as a fan, we ask that our characters not be used for political purposes or to support political campaigns."

He has been dressing as the superhero since 2016.