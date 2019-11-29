Justin Bieber looks exhausted as he waits for Hailey Baldwin for beach shoot

Canadian pop singer who is spending Thanksgiving in Miami, United States with wife Hailey Baldwin, looked completely exhausted while waiting for the model to finish her seaside photo shoot.



The singer was spotted waiting for wife on a bench at Key Biscayne Park in Miami, Florida where Hailey looked super glamorous during the surfing photo shoot on the beach.

However, when Hailey finished the shooting and joined hubby on the sand dunes, the couple looked to be sharing jokes.

Justin Bieber and Hailey are in Miami to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Hailey took to photo-video sharing platform Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of her with hubby Justin Bieber from their wedding. She captioned it, "Thankful for the love of my life."



