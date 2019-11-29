Rising fast bowler Sana Fatima narrates her journey to international stage

KARACHI: There was a time when Pakistan women cricket revolved around a group of just 20 to 25 players; times changed and with it came many new faces.

Now, women cricket has a host of new talent who is ready to take Pakistan to the next level in the world of women cricket and fast bowler Fatima Sana is one of them.

Sana, 18, impressed everyone earlier this year with her fiery bowling when she was picked for the tour of South Africa, as a replacement for Diana Baig to represent the Women in Green.

Now, she has been picked for the Pakistan team for the series against England and has set her sights on contributing towards the country's success.

Sana, who started playing cricket on the streets of Nazimabad in Karachi, hopes to reach the top.

"It is an interesting story," recalls Sana.

"I used to play on the streets, with my brothers and his friends. My duty was to bowl to them, and I just kept bowling to them. It was just pre-decided that I will bowl and they’ll bat, that’s it.

"That made me passionate about bowling and today I am representing Pakistan," she said.

Sana says that playing on streets taught her basics about the contest between bat and ball.

"I learned a lot from playing street cricket. Then I joined the academy and their coaches helped me improve my skills," she said.

The 18-year-old added that she wants to bowl faster and aims to set a standard in fast bowling.

Sana says her favourite bowlers are Mohammad Amir and James Anderson and she wants to be Pakistan women team’s Anderson.

"I follow Jimmy [Anderson’s] style and action. I want to be the Pakistan women team’s James Anderson and if I get a chance I will not let down," she said.

"I also follow Elyse Perry. I know she has several records to her name. I want to break those records," she said.

Speaking about her teammates, the emerging fast bowler said that it was very motivating to play with legends like Sana Mir, Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof.

"I am inspired by Sana and Javeria and when I hear the story of their struggles, it motivates me and encourages us to do even better," she said.

"Sana baji became the top woman cricketer in the world from Pakistan and that motivates me a lot," she said.

"If she can be number one then why can’t others, why can’t I."

Sana, who will now travel to Malaysia with Pakistan women team for their series against England, is confident of putting up a good show.

"I am very excited about the series. England is one of the best teams and I am confident of giving my best there and contributing towards the team’s success," she added.