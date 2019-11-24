Selector Wasim says be patient, 'young' Pakistan team has shown potential

Former batter and member of Pakistan’s cricket selection committee Mohammad Wasim has backed “young” Pakistan team after they were beaten by Australia by an inning and five runs in first Test at Brisbane.

Wasim, who is also the head coach of domestic side Northern, told media in Karachi that this is a young team and people need to be patient.

“The same guys will win matches for you,” Wasim said.

“Australian team is playing at home ground, and playing Australia in Australia is always difficult. A few players have also decided not to play red-ball cricket anymore so it’s a challenge to find their immediate replacement,” he highlighted.

Wasim said that Australia’s tour is always difficult for any team but added that this shouldn’t be an excuse. However, he said that the Pakistan team is bit inexperienced.

“Pakistan showed quality and even Australian media has praised players like Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah,” he said.

“Everyone is saying that these youngsters have a bright future,” added the former batsman who has played 18 Test matches for Pakistan.

He also highlighted Babar Azam and Rizwan’s batting as positives to take from the first Test despite defeat.

Replying to a question, Wasim said that it is important for bowlers to take wickets to win Test matches.

“It is important to take wickets and get opposition out twice if you want to win a test match,” he said but immediately reminded that the bowling attack was inexperienced.

“I hope the team will fight back in the next game,” he said.

Wasim was quick to defend Yasir Shah and said that "the problem is with new ball. The inability to take wickets with the the new ball increases pressure on the spinner and that’s why Yasir hasn’t been able to perform well."

"Yasir has remained our match winner and has won so many matches. Not many days ago, he was our top spinner,” Wasim said.

“Spinners’ actual role is to get wickets in middle. We haven’t been able to get wickets from new ball and that’s why Yasir is also struggling,” he added.

Wasim highlighted that same is the case for batsmen, if openers don’t score big runs then it will put middle order under pressure.

He also defended the chosen order of Pakistan’s final XI.

“Iftekhar gives bowling option and adds a batsman at number 6.”

“Abbas is our main bowler, but I think the coaching staff there are the best judges and they might have found Imran better. I believe there will be a change in strategy in the next game,” he concluded.