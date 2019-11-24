Babar Azam calls innings against Australia 'best of his career'

Batsman Babar Azam has termed his ton against Australia as the “best innings” of his career.

The tourists were beaten by an innings and five runs in the first Test at the Gabba, despite resistance by Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on day four of the Test.

Addressing the post-match conference, the 25-year-old said the Australian conditions along with the hosts gave the batsmen a tough time.

“It’s very difficult to score runs in Australia because the team [Australia] are well-practised on home ground. This is why I would call the innings, the best innings of my career,” he said.

Azam who fell victim to Josh Hazlewood in the first innings for just a run scored 104 off 173 balls in the second innings.

Speaking about his first innings, Azam expressed regret over his lacklustre performance but assured that he had learned from his shortcomings.

“As soon as I got to the crease, I began playing shots which I should have not done right away which resulted in my early dismissal in the first innings,” he said.

“However, I have learned from my mistakes and in the second innings I was able to convert my numbers through those very shots that caused my downfall, but I wish I wasn’t dismissed just after my century,” Azam added.

Responding to a question, Azam said he did not compare his performance to that of Indian Virat Kohli, adding that he avoided the topic altogether as he felt that it brought unnecessary pressure upon him and his game.

“I have never compared myself to Kohli, he has greater experience than I do. I avoid the comparison altogether because the competition and comparison brings unwanted pressure. Right now, I just want to focus on cricket,” he added.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins in Adelaide on November 29.