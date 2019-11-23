Inside Gigi Hadid’s lavish Beverly Hills mansion worth $85 million

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid grew up in an exotic mansion designed by their own father, developer Mohamed Hadid, which can easily put numerous ancestral palaces to shame.



The $85 million lavish home located in the Beverly Hills, Los Angeles was home to the Hadid family for over a decade and has interesting features.

The house is spread over 35,000 square feet where on the first floor, guests can take a seat in the Parisian-style sitting room or grab a chair at the dining room table as crystal chandeliers dangle over their heads.





The mansion features a colossal kitchen room and two adjacent family rooms where guests can relax.



Much of the artwork found throughout the house are original pieces painted by Hadid himself.







The first floor consists of six bedrooms, including Gigi’s former bedroom.



It is said that the mansion is twice as big as the typical American home and is covered with custom-made silk dressings.

Hadid’s favourite place to unwind however is the gigantic Moroccan room filled with scented candles and plush silk pillows.

“This room, specifically, was built totally in Morocco,” Hadid revealed, “It was sent over here to be assembled.”

The Moroccan room also includes a cozy Turkish bath, or hammam, as well as a false wall that slides away to reveal a soundproof bedroom fit for a king.

In the backyard, there is a huge swimming pool overlooking the magnificent Beverly Hills.