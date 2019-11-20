More than 150 contract dengue virus in Sindh over last 24 hours

KARACHI:Dengue virus seems to be on the rise again in Sindh as 178 more people contracted the virus over the last 24 hours, it was learned on Wednesday.

As many as 13800 people have contracted dengue virus this year. Throughout Sindh, 35 people have died from the virus this year.

Dengue virus was reportedly spreading fast in Punjab as well earlier this month as two cases surfaced in Sarogdha while five others contracted the illness in Multan.

Geo News reported that the number of dengue patients had increased to 166 in Sargodha district in the last 38 days.