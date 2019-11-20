Azhar Ali confident Pakistan will over come Australian 'challenge'

Test captain Azhar Ali has expressed his confidence over his side and has said that the team holds the ability to win and perform well in Australia during their upcoming two-match Test series.

Addressing a press conference in Brisbane ahead of the first Test, Ali said the team has the potential to perform well and in fact even win against the kangaroos.

“The playing XI will be announced tomorrow,” Ali said. “Naseem Shah will be part of the team.”

“I saw Naseem bowling for the first time for Central Punjab at Gaddafi Stadium during the nets. He [Naseem Shah] impressed everyone,” Ali said.

The Pakistani skipper continued, “Not only is he an impressive fast bowler with temperament and skills, he also has the ability to figure out the batsman.”

Ali further said that Pakistan has always produced fast bowlers who have been performing well. “We now have many young fast bowlers coming in and they are getting chances as well,” he said.

Speaking about the Australians, Ali said the home team always has an advantage but believes the Pakistan team has in it to win. “Pakistan has played good cricket here before and we have also played well and lost. But now we understand the conditions. I don’t see why we cannot win down under.”

“We know that playing in Australia is a challenge and that they [Australia] will try to win no matter what, but we are ready for them,” he added.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan starts from Thursday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

