Nawaz Sharif reaches Avenfield House London





LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek better medical treatment for his disease.

The air ambulance, equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre, reached UK in the evening after a stopover in Doha, Qatar. Later, he was taken to Avenfield House in the Park Lane area of the British capital.

The PML-N supremo was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. His close aides and party workers gathered at the London residence to receive him.



Nawaz will rest overnight at Hasan’s residence and tomorrow [Wednesday] he will reportedly consult with specialists in London.

Hussain Nawaz, who arrived in London from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Darand, Sharif’s youngest daughter Asma Sharif were also present at the Avenfield Apartments.



The three-time prime minister has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country.



He was allowed to leave his home in Lahore to travel to London for treatment following an undertaking to the court that he would return to Pakistan within four weeks.

The deposed prime minister was sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption charges in December last year. He was granted bail last month on medical grounds.



PML-N chief denies all charges of corruption against him. He was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on humanitarian grounds earlier this month.