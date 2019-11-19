Live

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departs for London in air ambulance

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London today, along with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and physician Dr Adnan Khan.

The three-time prime minister was seen off by senior party leaders and supporters who had arrived at the airport's Hajj Terminal.

The air ambulance, which arrived at 8:45am, was obtained on rent by the family, sources informed Geo News. The plane will first stop at Doha and then leave for London.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the air ambulance is equipped with an ICU and fully functional operation theater.



Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News that doctors did a thorough medical examination of the former premier.

She added that the doctors are of the opinion that Nawaz will have to be taken to the US for treatment. She said that they will consult the doctors in London and then take a decision.

She lamented that had the former premier left the country 15 days earlier then, by now his treatment would have been underway, adding that the former premier was on a high dose of steroids for 15 days.

The former information minister stated that the party affairs will be handled by the senior leadership of the PML-N in absence of Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz to leave country by showing court order



Immigration sources informed Geo News that Nawaz's name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite the court's order that allows him to go abroad for medical treatment.

According to immigration officials, since the court granted the former premier an exemption on medical grounds to travel outside the country, he will have to produce the court order to get past immigration officials.

Sources said that the name of the former premier will remain on the ECL as per the law, but his exemption according to the court order will be mentioned in the computerised record.

Nawaz will have to produce his passport and the court order before the immigration officials to fly abroad from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Lahore High Court's order

The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.