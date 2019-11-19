Imad Ali clinches World Juniour Scrabble title as world's youngest

Pakistan's scrabble champ Imad Ali on Tuesday won five out of the six titles in the World Juniour Scrabble championship which was held in England town, Torquay.

The 13-year-old became the youngest juniour world champion and maintained his first position in all of the three days of the tournament. He won 17 matches out of the 20 he played.

“I worked very hard for this title and winning gold for Pakistan is an honour for me,” said Imad.

Pakistan also won first position in four other age groups. Taha Mirza won the title in the under-18 category, while Saim Waqar achieved top spot in the under-14 category.

In the under-12 and under-10 categories, Moonis Khan and Misbah-ur-Rehman took home the winning titles respectively.