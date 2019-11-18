Preparations for Nawaz Sharif's London travel completed

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday in an air ambulance at 9:00 AM, accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Doctor Adnan.

The ambulance, which is set to arrive at 3:00 AM has been obtained on rent by the family, sources have informed Geo News.

The administration of Allama Iqbal International Airport has completed the preparations after receiving a copy of the Lahore High Court’s verdict that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The Interior Ministry has also released a memorandum clearing Nawaz to fly out of the country.

According to the memorandum, in an interim agreement in light of the LHC verdict, Nawaz has been permitted to fly aboard on a 'one-time permission' for a period of four weeks on medical grounds.

Moreover, the memorandum includes affidavits submitted by Shehbaz and his elder brother to the LHC.

Lahore High Court's verdict

LHC on Saturday permitted to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

On Friday, the LHC called the plea admissible regarding the removal of former premier Sharif’s name from the ECL on a conditional basis — the government had said it would allow a 'one-time permission' provided Nawaz Sharif deposited surety bonds worth Rs7-7.5 billion.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.