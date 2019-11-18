After incredible 'saree' selfie, Selena Gomez sets red carpet on fire with stunning ensemble

Selena Gomez has been making headlines time and again, ever since her new songs hit the market and have been loved by the masses.



The American singer was recently seen making a stunning appearance at the ACLU SoCal Annual Bill of Rights dinner on Sunday night at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel where she managed to completely steal the limelight with her ravishing outfit.

The songstress was wearing a spicy orange attire that many say looks like a phoenix rising through the ashes.

Gomez couple her dress with an equally risqué and bold makeup look and black heels.

The I Can’t Get Enough singer chose to wear plump red lips and her wavy hair further accentuated the glam look.

Gomez was one of the presenters, along with Regina Hall, Bob Balaban and Richard Schiff, on the show.