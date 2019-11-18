Kriti Kharbanda removed from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre' over endless tantrums?

Kriti Kharbanda is on a high in her career these days. While she was previously seen promoting her movie Housefull 4, Kriti was also engaged in promotional activities for her next offering Pagalpanti.

However unfortunately, it has been revealed that the actress might have lost her chance to star opposite actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in their upcoming film Chehre because of her endless tantrums.

A report unveiled that Kriti was showing tantrums and her team had failed to manage her available dates for the film.

It was also mentioned in the report that makers of the film were trying to make changes to suit the demands she made.

There might have been a plausible confrontation that happened between Kriti and the director of Chehre after which it was decided that the project would proceed without her.



Kriti was part of the first shooting spell of the movie. Now, the entire sequence will be shot again with Kriti’s replacement.

Chehre helmed by Rumi Jafry has been slated for April 2020 release.