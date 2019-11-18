close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
November 18, 2019

Kriti Kharbanda removed from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre' over endless tantrums?

Mon, Nov 18, 2019
Kriti Kharbanda removed from Amitabh-starrer owing to endless tantrums?

Kriti Kharbanda is on a high in her career these days. While she was previously seen promoting her movie Housefull 4, Kriti was also engaged in promotional activities for her next offering Pagalpanti.

However unfortunately, it has been revealed that the actress might have lost her chance to star opposite actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in their upcoming film Chehre because of her endless tantrums.

A report unveiled that Kriti was showing tantrums and her team had failed to manage her available dates for the film.

It was also mentioned in the report that makers of the film were trying to make changes to suit the demands she made.

View this post on Instagram

Hello weekend!

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

There might have been a plausible confrontation that happened between Kriti and the director of Chehre after which it was decided that the project would proceed without her.

Kriti was part of the first shooting spell of the movie. Now, the entire sequence will be shot again with Kriti’s replacement.

Chehre   helmed by Rumi Jafry has been slated for April 2020 release.

