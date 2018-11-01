Thu November 01, 2018
Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Controversy-marred Bollywood film 'Housefull 4' following sexual harassment row that saw director Sajid Khan and veteran actor has roped in south-Indian film star Rana Dagubatti in Patekar's role. 

This is for the first time that Baahubali fame Rana will appear in a comedy franchise. 

Talking about his expectations from the film, the actor said, "It is always good to find work outside of Hyderabad, get to learn so much and do so many new things. I’ve never been part of a genre like Housefull and it’s always exciting to work with different genres. Working with Akshay Kumar again (after Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 action-spy thriller Baby), Sajid (Nadiadwala) and Farhad (Samji) is something I am really looking forward to,” he told an Indian publication. 

The fiasco over Housefull 4 started when model/actress Tanushree Dutta leveled sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar saying he had harassed her in 2008 on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'. 

The famed actor had to step away from the production that stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar,  Riteish Deshmukh,  Pooja Hegde and others. 

