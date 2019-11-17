US President Donald Trump gets annual physical exam

US President Donald Trump began his annual physical exam on Saturday, visiting the doctor several months ahead of schedule in anticipation of the busy 2020 election season, his spokeswoman said.



The 73-year-old last had a routine examination in February, when presidential physician Sean Conley declared Trump to be in "very good health."

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighed 243 pounds (110 kg), the report at that time said.

His Saturday physical consisted of a "quick exam and labs" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," she added.

Grisham said Trump had taken advantage of "a free weekend here in Washington" to complete portions of his annual physical in anticipation of "a very busy 2020."

In 2018, Trump's then-chief physician, Ronny Jackson, held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to have "incredibly good genes."

Soon thereafter, Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, before Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.