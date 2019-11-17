Katy Perry refuses to show passport at Mumbai airport despite official’s constant demands: Watch

While American pop sensation Katy Perry had a trip chockfull of Bollywood glitz and glamour in Mumbai, the singer’s final appearance at the airport managed to raise some eyebrows amongst the fans.



A circulating video of the Teenage Dream hit maker showed her bidding adieu to B-Town after a packed trip, and arriving at the airport but leaving a lot of people in a haze after she refused to show her passport to security officials despite them asking multiple times.

The singer was spotted donning a baseball cap as she walked into the departure gate but was asked by the security personnel to show her passport. The singer ignores the request the first time which leads to the official coming after her and directing her to show her passport once again.

However, Katy still does not comply and instead stops to say something and walks back inside.

Social media users fumed after watching the video as one netizen commented: “In her country she would have reprimanded for ignoring the police request to show documents.”

Another added: “It's so pathetic to see how they pass the security personnel..”

